Spot kick agony for Berwick away to Rangers

The only goal of the game came after 78 minutes from Weston, who picked himself up to net from the spot after he was adjudged to have been tripped by Ferguson in the box.

Berwick suffered a further set-back after 80 minutes when they were reduced to ten men with Grant Nelson seeing red and being sent off after bringing down a Rangers’ attacker and denying him a possible goal scoring opportunity.

The defeat, Berwick’s eighth of the season, leaves them ninth in the table on 25 points.

This Saturday (November 6) they are home to the other side of the Old Firm’ when they take on Celtic B at Shielfield, kick-off 3pm.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers lost 3-0 at home to Dunipace in the Division 1 A Conference, a result which leaves them second from bottom with six points (two wins from 13 games).

On Saturday they are home to Kennoway Star Hearts, who are currently sitting third in the table.

In the Border Amateur League, top of the table Tweedmouth Amateurs made it six wins out of six when they had a good 9-2 home victory over Hawick Legion in the B Division.

Aaron Hope netted a hat-trick with their other goals coming from Jack Sprott (2), Luke Leah (2), Michael Antcliffe and Matty Tait.

In the C Division, Highfields, who are second in the table, won 5-3 at home to Netherdale Thistle. Goal scorers for the Berwick side were: J Wood (2), J Young (2) and D Shields.

Spittal Rovers’ away game against Peebles was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

In the Northern Alliance Division 3, North Sunderland won 4-0 away to Ellington Development with goals from Kyle Jeffrey (2), Kevin Elliott and Tom Allan.

The victory, their sixth in the league this season, put the Seahouses side sixth in the table on 20 points.

On Saturday NS are away to Red House Farm in the Cowey Cup.