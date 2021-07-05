Rangers win two home friendlies in build-up to new season

Berwick Rangers

In midweek they beat Dundee United at Shielfield, a result they followed up with another victory over North Shields on Saturday.

In the latter of the two fixtures, Rangers played most of the game against ten men after the visitors had a player, Van Zandvliet, sent off after 33 minutes.

Berwick manager Stuart Malcolm asked for the player to be substituted off to keep it 11v11, but his plea fell on deaf ears.

Rangers were already 1-0 up thanks to a 20th minute opener when Walker turned the ball into his own net.

By the break, Berwick made the extra man count and they were 3-0 to the good with further goals from Graham Taylor on 37 minutes and Pyper after 43 minutes.

In the second half Rangers were awarded a penalty after 55 minutes, but Lewis Allan’s spot kick was well saved by Purvis.

North Shields’ manager Marc Nash was then sent to the stand by the referee after 69 minutes, with the Robins pulling a goal back on 78 minutes when Ferguson scored an own goal.

The 3-1 score line duplicated that against Dundee United in midweek, a game in which Berwick welcomed back supporters into Shielfield for the first time since February 2020.

Following Lewis Allan's opener five minutes before the break, Rangers doubled their lead with quarter of an hour to go after Taylor's cross was headed home well by Calum Smith.

The visitors pulled one back with five minutes to go following some slack defending before a Trialist slotted home from two yards after the ball was squared to him by fellow substitute Ciaran Heeps.

CHARITIES CUP

The Berwick Charities Cup is ongoing with the competition reaching its conclusion over the coming week.

The Crammond Cup has also been running alongside and is also nearing its finale.

The Charities Cup semi-finals are:

Angel Alkies v Free Trade Ultras; The Bottlers v BASU Adults. The final is due to be played at The Stanks on Saturday, July 17.