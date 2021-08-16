Rangers win and local sides kick off new season

Tweedmouth Rangers U12s, who won the Plate competition at the Stakeford tournament at the weekend.

The victory took Rangers onto 13 points, seventh in the table, but just three points behind leaders Bonnyrigg Rose and Civil Service Strollers who have 16.

The table will of course change this week with further fixtures planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, Berwick scheduled to play away to Broomhill (Alloa) on Wednesday.

Against Stirling, it was two second half goals from midfielder Graham Taylor which secured the points for the Borderers.

Berwick had fallen behind to a 30th minute first half goal from Stokes, who netted from close range, but right in the stroke of half-time they equalised when Scott-Taylor MacKenzie converted from the penalty spot.

It took until the 78th minute before Rangers took the lead when substitute Sean Stewart played in Taylor who finished confidently.

His second goal came with just four minutes left on the clock when Stewart and Nelson combined to set up their team-mate.

This was first time since September 2018 that Berwick had scored three goals to win a match away from home.

On Saturday Rangers are home to East Kilbride.

Meanwhile, in the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers played against Rosyth at Old Shielfield. A 2-0 defeat, their fifth of the season, means Tweedmouth are still searching for their first victory of the campaign.

On Tuesday Tweedmouth are due to face Leith Athletic and on Saturday they are away to St Andrew’s.

In the local Border Amateur League it was the opening day of the new season.

Tweedmouth Amateurs kicked off away to Biggar in the B Division when they went down to a 7-4 defeat.

Having played seven pre-season fixtures, Berwick Colts started with a home game against St Boswell’s and they took a point from a 1-1 draw.

Spittal Rovers, having switched to the BAL from the Northern Alliance, face local rivals Highfields United in a derby fixture in Berwick on Tuesday.