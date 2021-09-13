Rangers squeeze through against 10-man West Calder

Action from Berwick Town's first official game in the North Northumberland League against Amble at Lowick on Saturday.

Lewis Barr netted the winning goal in the 80th minute, goals from Kieran McGrath after 29 minutes and a Lewis Baker penalty putting Rangers 2-1 in front - the home side, who opened the scoring after 22nd minutes, being reduced to ten men after their centre half was sent off.

West Calder then levelled at 2-2 after 61 minutes before Barr bagged the winner.

Berwick will be back in action on Monday (September 20) when they take on Gretna in the Scottish Cup. This is a match which will be broadcast live by BBC Scotland.

Saturday was a red letter day for Berwick Town, a newly formed team who played their first competitive fixture.

Berwick Town will play in the North Northumberland League and they kicked off against Amble at Lowick, where they will play all their home matches.

Unfortunately, it was not the start they were looking for as they were on the end of a hefty 16-2 defeat, with their goals coming from Wilcox and Hume.

Because of the nature of the NNL fixtures, and a shortage of referees, Berwick will not play again until October 2.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers were home to Gala Fairydean Rovers in the East of Scotland Cup where they were on the wrong end of a 10-0 hammering, with ex-Berwick Rangers’ striker Daryl Healy scoring five of the goals.

This Saturday, Tweedmouth Rangers are home to Edinburgh South in the King Cup.

In the Border Amateur League, Tweedmouth Anateurs beat Stow 4-1 in the first round of the Wright Cup with two goals each from Aaron Hope and Michael Antcliffe.

Berwick Colts lost 7-0 on their visit to Hawick Colts in the B Division. Spittal and Highfields were both without fixtures.

BAL fixtures for Saturday are: Wright Cup QF - Tweedmouth Ams v Earlston Rhymers. C League - Berwick Colts v Netherdale Thistle or Lauder: Eyemouth United v Spittal Rovers: Highfields United v St Boswells or Gala Fairydean Rovers.