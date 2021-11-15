Rangers lose, two wins in a row for Tweedmouth

Action from North Sunderland's 3-0 home win over Ellington in the Northern Alliance on Saturday.

Rangers survived an early penalty scare, when keeper Ben Swinton pulled off a good save. Then, three minutes later, Service hit the crossbar. Gradually Berwick grew into the game but at half-time it remained 0-0.

But on 78 minutes Service got the breakthrough when after a Swinton block a header found the net. Then on 81 minutes they were awarded a second penalty. Swinton saved his second spot kick, but the home side netted from the rebound.

Saturday’s defeat leaves Berwick tenth in the table with 28 points from their 20 games.

Their next league match is not until December 4 when they are away to Gretna.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers made it two wins in a row with a 4-3 home victory over bottom of the table Ormiston in the A Conference. It was their fourth win of the season and took them onto 12 points, placing them 12th.

This Saturday (November 20) they are home to Anniston Rovers, who currently sit two points and two places above them in the table.

In the Border Amateur League, Tweedmouth Amateurs maintained their place at the top of the B Division with a 4-1 hone win over Selkirk Victoria.

The Ammies controlled the match from start to finish and they won the match with two goals from skipper Michael Antcliffe, plus single strikes from leading scorers Aaron Hope and Luke Leah.

In the C Division, Spittal Rovers made it four wins out of four to go second in the table behind leaders Hawick Colts with a big 7-0 away win over Gala Fairydean Rovers. There was a hat-trick for Thomas Grey,, taking his total for the season to 19, and two for Bloomfield with single goals from Walker and Short.

Highfields United we’re involved in a 13-goal thriller at leaders Hawick, eventually going down 7-6, whilst Berwick Colts went down 4-1 away to St Boswell’s with Cowe scoring their only goal.