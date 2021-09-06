Rangers lose to leaders Bonnyrigg

Action from the Tweedmouth rangers v Coldstream game in the East of Scotland League, which the visitors won 0-2.

Rangers lost 3-0 away to Rose, who now top the table on 28 points, nine ahead of the Shielfielders, who are seventh on 19.

The home side opened the scoring through Gray after 31 minutes. Connolly added a second after 57 minutes and the third came from Young after 70 minutes.

Berwick do not have a game this weekend and their next fixture is against Gretna in the Scottish Cup first round, a tie which will be broadcast live on TV by BBC Scotland.

Meanwhile, in the East of Scotland League, it was derby day with Tweedmouth Rangers taking on Coldstream at Old Shielfield.

In front of a decent crowd, the visitors won the game 2-0, despite being reduced to ten men when they had a player sent off midway through the second half.

Tweedmouth are 14th in the A Conference table with three points, Coldstream moving up to ninth on nine.

This weekend Rangers are home to Gala Rovers in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

In the Border Amateur League B Division, Tweedmouth Rangers won 3-1 away to Hawick Legion. Their goals came from Hope, Hossack and an own goal.

In the C Division, Berwick Colts lost 2-0 away to Eyemouth, whilst Highfields United drew 4-4 away to Netherdale Thistle.

Highfields led 3-2 and 4-3 but in the end had to settle for a point with goals from Cleghorn, Wood, Lillico and Purvis.

In the Amateur Cup, Spittal Rovers won 4-0 at home to North Berwick with goals from Grey, Fairbairn, P Wood and Young.

Fixtures for local sides in the BAL on Saturday (September 11) are:

Wright Cup 1st round - Tweedmouth Ams v Stow; C League - Hawick Colts v Berwick Colts.