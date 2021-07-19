Rangers kick off season with a win

Action from the Berwick v Caledonian Braves opening game in the Lowland League which Rangers won 1-0.

It was the first time the club had played a competitive game in front of home supporters for 17 months and the gate was boosted by the fact that Rangers offered free admission to fans for the first game of the 2021-22 season.

The game was played in unusually hot conditions with temperatures touching 30deg and players were afforded what is likely to be the first drinks break at Shielfield midway through the first half.

The visitors started brightly without really threatening and it was Berwick who had the first chances through Jamie Pyper and Lewis Allan.

The only goal of the game was scored by Scott Taylor-Mackenzie who found the net on 20 minutes when he headed home unmarked from a Graham Taylor corner to the back post.

The Braves were forced to play almost the entire second half with only ten men after defender Main, on 46 minutes, was shown a straight red card by the referee for a foul on Mackenzie.

After the match, manager Stuart Malcolm said he was delighted to start the season with a win and was particularly pleased to keep a clean sheet.

Rangers were due to continue their league programme away to league newcomers Celtic B on Wednesday (July 21) but the match was postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ and will be rescheduled for a later date.

On Saturday (July 24), Berwick are back in league action at home against Gretna (3pm kick-off) and next Wednesday (July 27) they take on East Stirling at Shielfield with a 7.45pm start.

*Tweedmouth Rangers were forced to postpone Saturday’s opening fixture in the East of Scotland League Division 1 Conference A away to Craigroyston as a number of club members were isolating due to the effects of Covid.