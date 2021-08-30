Rangers go nap with 5-1 win over Cumbernauld

Action from Berwick’s 5-1 home win over Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday. Pictures by Ian Runciman and Alan Bell.

Berwick took the lead in the 40th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Lewis Barr was brought down in the box and Scott-Taylor MacKenzie converted from the spot.

In the second half Berwick continued to press and by the 69th minute they found themselves 4-0 in front with Lewis Allan netting twice after 64 and 77 minutes, Graham Taylor grabbing the other after 69 minutes.

Cumbernauld pulled a goal back through MacPherson after 85 minutes, but just a minute later a fifth goal for Rangers, courtesy of a first in black & gold from Alex Harris, saw the Borderers seal the victory.

On Saturday (September 4), Rangers face a big game away to league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers faced Thornton Hibs at home in the Alex Jack Cup on Sunday.

The match turned into an 11-goal thriller, but unfortunately for Rangers it was Hibs who emerged victorious, progressing with a 5-6 scoreline after extra-time.

On Saturday, Tweedmouth are home in a local derby against Coldstream.

In the Border Amateur League, Tweedmouth Amateurs won 4-0 at home against Earlston in the B Division. Their goals came from Hossack, Tait, Antcliffe and Clark.

Spit5al Rovers had a 6-2 home win over neighbours Highfields United in the quarter finals of the Collie Cup. Goals for the Rovers came from Bloomfield (2), K Wood, P Wood, Jeffrey and Fairbairn.

Border Amateur fixtures for Saturday are:

Amateur Cup - Spittal Rovers v North Berwick. B League - Hawick Legion v Tweedmouth Ams. C League - Netherdale Thistle v Highfields United. Collie Cup QF - Eyemouth United v Berwick Colts.