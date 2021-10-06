Rangers bounce back with big win over University

With Rangers B making playing their first season in the Lowland League, Saturday was the first ever meeting between the sides, and the visitors ran out comfortable winners.

They raced into a 2-0 lead with goals from Fraser and King after nine and 21 minutes. Sean Stewart pulled one back for Berwick after 22 minutes, but by half-time Rangers had gone 4-1 in front with further goals from Lowrey (29) and MacCausley (39).

The second half was more evenly balanced but Rangers added a fifth from McClelland after 49 minutes and a sixth from Weston after 74 minutes.

On Tuesday, Berwick returned to winning ways in Edinburgh. After hitting the bar, they took the lead after 29 minutes through Cammy Dow. Lewis Allan made it 0-2 after 40 minutes before the capital side pulled one back on the stroke of half time.

In the second half, after another Berwick shot was tipped onto the woodwork by the ‘keeper, Grant Nelson made it 1-3 after 63 minutes before he doubled his tally with a second after 81 minutes to put the game beyond their hosts.

This Saturday (October 9), Berwick are home to bottom of the table Vale of Leithen.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers went down 8-2 away to Dalkeith. On Saturday they are away to Haddington Athletic.

In the Border Amateur League, Tweedmouth Amateurs became the latest victims of the refereeing shortage when their match against Earlston Rhymers was postponed at the weekend. They now go on to face Leithen Rovers in the final of the Wright Cup this weekend.

Spittal Rovers, who take on Hawick Colts in the final of the Collie Cup this weekend, won 5-2 away to Cavalry Park on Saturday in the Scottish Amateur Cup with Paul Wood bagging a hat-trick. Their other goals came from K Wood and T Grey.