Rangers beat table-toppers Dalbeattie Star

Rangers lost 2-0 away to Celtic B, but hit back with a 1-0 win over the previously unbeaten leaders.

The only goal of the game was scored by Lewis Allan, who netted in the 34th minute, slotting home a rebound after his initial shot was deflected back into his path.

Dalbeattie had an earlier chance from a corner when a header was glanced wide, but this was the visitors’ only serious threat on goal.

In the second half Berwick had the better chances but were unable to convert any of them and in the end had to settle for a 1-0 win.

The victory saw Berwick climb three places in the table from 10th to seventh, putting them five points behind joint leaders Civil Service Strollers and Dalbeattie.

On Wednesday Rangers went down to a 2-0 away defeat ahgainst Celtic B. The game was played at Airdrie and both the Celtic goals were scored in the first half.

Berwick now face two away games in the next week, against Stirling University on Saturday and Broomhill on Wednesday.

On Saturday (August 14), Rangers are away to the University of Stirling.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers were away to Kennoway Star Hearts on Saturday when they went down to a 5-1 defeat.

It was Rangers’ fourth straight defeat of the season and leaves them at the foot of the Division 1 Conference A table.

This Saturday Tweedmouth are home to Rosyth.

Meanwhile, the local football season kicks off this weekend with the first games in the Border Amateur and the Northern Alliance Leagues.

In the BAL, Tweedmouth Amateurs start with an away game at Biggar in the B League. And in the C League, Berwick Colts are home to Bowholme; whilst newcomers Spittal Rovers face local rivals Highfields on Tuesday 17.

Tweedmouth Harrow are not competing in the BAL this season.