Picture Gallery: Travis on target as Berwick Rangers sink Broomhill

Berwick Rangers made it two successive 3-0 wins in the Scottish Lowland League with an impressive performance on Saturday.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:40 pm

After celebrating a three-goal win at Gretna 2008 last week, Rangers returned to Shielfield Park and chalked-up another three points with victory over Broomhill.

Michael Travis made his first home start for Rangers following his loan move from Forfar and he made his impression on the contest with the opening goal on 52 minutes when he headed home to break the deadlock.

A second goal followed just five minutes later when Lewis Allan and Sean Stewart combined well to set-up Graham Taylor and he rifled the ball into the top corner.

And the home fans were delivered the third goal five minutes from time when the Broomhill goalkeeper spilled the ball and Stewart was on hand to thump in from close range.

1. Drive Forward

Berwick Rangers have now won 3-0 in two consecutive weeks. Picture: Ian Runciman

Photo: Ian Runciman

2. On the Ball

Tam Scobbie sends the ball forward. Picture: Ian Runciman

Photo: Ian Runciman

3. First Goal

Michael Travis heads home to break the deadlock. Picture: Ian Runciman

Photo: Ian Runciman

4. Celebration

Rangers' players celebrate a goal. Picture: Ian Runciman

Photo: Ian Runciman

