After celebrating a three-goal win at Gretna 2008 last week, Rangers returned to Shielfield Park and chalked-up another three points with victory over Broomhill.

Michael Travis made his first home start for Rangers following his loan move from Forfar and he made his impression on the contest with the opening goal on 52 minutes when he headed home to break the deadlock.

A second goal followed just five minutes later when Lewis Allan and Sean Stewart combined well to set-up Graham Taylor and he rifled the ball into the top corner.

And the home fans were delivered the third goal five minutes from time when the Broomhill goalkeeper spilled the ball and Stewart was on hand to thump in from close range.

1. Drive Forward Berwick Rangers have now won 3-0 in two consecutive weeks. Picture: Ian Runciman Photo: Ian Runciman Photo Sales

2. On the Ball Tam Scobbie sends the ball forward. Picture: Ian Runciman Photo: Ian Runciman Photo Sales

3. First Goal Michael Travis heads home to break the deadlock. Picture: Ian Runciman Photo: Ian Runciman Photo Sales

4. Celebration Rangers' players celebrate a goal. Picture: Ian Runciman Photo: Ian Runciman Photo Sales