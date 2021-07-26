Northumberland's Lucy Bronze helps GB into Olympic quarter-finals ... and details of their next match

Lucy Bronze playing for Team GB against hosts Japan in the Olympic 2020 Women's First Round Group E match in Sapporo on Saturday (July 24), Day 1 of the games. Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images.

The Manchester City and England defender, 29, who was born in Berwick, brought up on Holy Island and went to school in Alnwick, has notched two fine games to see GB into the knockout stages of the tournament even before the end of the group stages.

Her team still have a tough fixture against Canada, but are guaranteed their place in the quarters thanks to victories against Chile on Wednesday (July 21) and Olympic 2020 hosts Japan on Saturday (July 24).

Bronze was typically instrumental in the wins, providing width by bombing forward from right-back and collecting goal assists in both matches.

Lucy Bronze, of Team Great Britain, is challenged by Camila Saez, of Team Chile, during the Women's First Round Group E match in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images.

First she picked out goalscorer Ellen White for Team GB’s second in the comfortable 2-0 result against Chile, then she provided the cross for White again to nod home for another table-topping three points against Japan.

Bronze, the most decorated footballer in England, has already said that she “won't rest until she has won a major international tournament” and believes the Tokyo Olympics offers the perfect chance for her and Great Britain.

With the first two games being held in Sapporo, the players faced a 700-mile trip to Kahima to take on Canada tomorrow (July 27), kick-off 12.00 BST.