Local stable set for busy National Hunt season

National Racehorse Week open day, which was held at the Hazelrigg yard of Tony and Rose Dobbin. Pictures by Robert Thomson.

The yard is again ‘bursting at the seams’, with the horses now all back in training after the ‘summer break’ and work is progressing well on the new gallops and in the past couple of weeks they held their Owners Day plus one of the yard visits under the National Racehorse Week.

The yard has not had many runners over the summer NH season, yet with the Jump season officially starting in the spring, they already have six winners on the board, Hitman Fred (3), Do Not Disturb (2) and Slanelough (1)

At present there are over 40 in training, with Rose’s parents Mr and Mrs Duncan Davidson the principal owners, having 16 horses in the yard. They have had 30 winners over the past five seasons with 43 placed.

As you would expect the horses are looking in top condition under the astute guidance of Head Lad Neil Leach..

Several regular campaigners and winners are now retired or moved on from the stable but there is a raft of new and highly promising newcomers. Around 10 new arrivals are in training including the very promising The Player Queen. The five year old Mare was formerly trained by Mel Rowley and sired by the legendary Yeats and won a Cheltenham Bumper in April and is one to look out for.

Other newcomers include:

Azzaa; Captain Quint; Cliffs of Dooneen; Cosmic Outlaw; Gentlemen De Mai; Mister Freddie; Rae Des Champs and Whelans Bridge.

Last season Rose had 21 winners in the NH season, her second best year and naturally they are looking to go on from that and hopefully top the best ever of 25.

Many of last seasons winners will be looking to progress again and it will be good to see eight year old Chaser Rath An Iuir back after injury curtailed his last season, after two wins in two starts.

Others to watch include:

Bigirononhiship; Do Not Disturb; Eagle De Guye; Fete Champetre; First of Forth; Hitman Fred; Le Cheval Noir; Okavango Delta; Slanelough; Seven Eye Bridge; Some Reign; Trooper Turnbull and Vintage Glen;