Jeffrey nets all four goals for North Sunderland

Kyle Jeffrey (right) who scored all four goals for North Sunderland on Saturday.

The defeat leaves Tweedmouth 12th of 15 in the table with 12 points from their 16 games. On Saturday (November 27) they have no game

In the Border Amateur League, Tweedmouth Amateurs made it nine wins out of nine with a 2-1 away victory over Leithen Rovers, which keeps them top of the B Division.

And they had to do it the hard way, coming from a goal down. Luke Leah equalised from the penalty spot with Brandon Hossack popping up to net the all important winner.

Meanwhile, in the C Division it was derby day with Highfields United taking on local rivals Berwick Colts, the game ending 3-3. Goal-scorers for Highfields were Dodd, Wood and Lillico whilst on target for the Colts were Heath, Clark and Anderson.

Spittal Rovers were due to face Hawick Colts away in the South of Scotland Cup, but their match was postponed.

BAL fixtures for this Saturday are:

B League - Earlston Rhymers v Tweedmouth Ams; C Division - Berwick Colts v Lauder; Spittal Rovers v Netherdale Thistle.

In the Northern Alliance, North Sunderland made it six wins in a row in Division 3 with a 4-0 away win over Red House Farm.

Kyle Jeffrey was the hero for the Seahouses side as he scored all four goals, with all four coming in the second half. The win places North Sunderland seventh in the table with 20 points from 12 matches.

On Saturday they are home to Gosforth Bohemiens Reserves, who are 12th in the table.

In the North Northumberland League, it was League Cup day and Wooler travelled to take on league leaders Amble when they went down to a disappointing 9-0 defeat.

Also in the League Cup, Berwick Town went down 2-0:away to Newbiggin Reserves.

Berwick Rangers had no game on Saturday. They also have no league fixture this weekend but are away to Hill of Beath in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.