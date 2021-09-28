Ian Riddell

Berwick Rangers 1967

Ian was in his early 80’s and was a cultured left back who spent almost three years with Berwick, after joining them from St Mirren in 1966, making 52 appearances for the Shielfield Park team in League and Cups. Previously he had been with Jordanhill.

The news was broken to the Club by another member of that team, Russell Craig, having been informed by Ian’s son the actor Derek Riddell.

All at Berwick Rangers pass on their sincere condolences to all of Ian’s family.

In the team photo from 1967, Ian is pictured in the back row (second from right).