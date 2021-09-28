Ian Riddell
Berwick Rangers have been saddened to hear of the passing of another member of the 1967 Cup winning team, against Rangers, with the news that Ian Riddell passed away in an Erskine Care Home at the weekend.
Ian was in his early 80’s and was a cultured left back who spent almost three years with Berwick, after joining them from St Mirren in 1966, making 52 appearances for the Shielfield Park team in League and Cups. Previously he had been with Jordanhill.
The news was broken to the Club by another member of that team, Russell Craig, having been informed by Ian’s son the actor Derek Riddell.
All at Berwick Rangers pass on their sincere condolences to all of Ian’s family.
In the team photo from 1967, Ian is pictured in the back row (second from right).
Sadly six of the 12 players shown have now passed away: Jim Kilgannon, Jock Wallace, Ian Riddell, Kenny Dowds, George Christie and Sammy Reid