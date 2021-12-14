Aidan Denholm will stay at Berwick Rangers until the end of the season. Picture: Ian Runciman

Denholm, 18, arrived at the club when the central midfield area was depleted due to suspensions and injuries. However, a string of impressive performances – with his 25-yard strike against Stirling Albion in the Scottish Cup a highlight – has seen the youngster maintain his place in the starting 11.

Parent club Hearts have also been satisfied by Denholm’s development and game time at Shielfield Park and Malcolm placed on record his thanks to the Jambos for allowing the extension, before highlighting the teenager’s contribution in his short time with the club to date.

Speaking about Denholm’s loan extension, Malcolm said: “We’re delighted that Hearts have allowed us to extend Aidan’s loan deal and would like to thank them for coming to such a swift agreement on that.

“They can obviously see him developing with us and what we’re doing is acceptable for how they’re looking for Aidan to play and what he’s being taught.