Haynes named Rangers' assistant
Former player Kevin Haynes has been named as assistant manager by Berwick Rangers.
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 09:40
Haynes spent a very successful spell with the club from 2005-2008, making 55 appearances and scoring 22 goals.
He will act as assistant to new manager Ian Little as the club prepares for life in the Lowland League in 2019-20.
Meanwhile, another backroom appointment has been made in the shape of Richard walker, as physio.
Walker played for Alloa for five years and Brechin City for four seasons before moving to Dublin as physio with Shamrock Rovers. He returned to play for a year with Berwick before taking over as physio, before returning to Brechin in a similar role.