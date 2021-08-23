First home loss for Rangers

Action from Rangers v East Kilbride at Shielfield on Saturday.

The loss saw Berwick drop to seventh in the Lowland League table, putting them six points behind leaders Bonnyrigg Rose, who are on 22.

The game was ten minutes late in kicking off because of an accident which had caused traffic congestion.

Lewis Barr prodded into the side netting early on for Berwick, but it was the visitors who opened the scoring after nine minutes when Vitoria slotted home from close range after Erskine got to the beeline and cut the ball back into the box.

East Kilbride continued to press, but it was Berwick who equalised after 25 minutes through Lewis Allan after a good build up involving Harris, Nelson and Taylor.

It looked as if the sides were going to go in at half time on level terms, but on 44 minutes a back pass from Cook was short and Malcolm finished one on one with McNeil.

Ten minutes into the second half East Kilbride went 3-1 up when a long ball fell for substitute Finlay who found the net from 25 yards.

On 73 minutes a strike from Berwick’s Scott-Taylor MacKenzie struck a post, but on 83 minutes substitute Sean Stewart was sent off for a tackle which earned him a second yellow card.

On 90 minutes MacKenzie pulled a goal back for Berwick with a stunning free kick from 25 yards, but it was too little to late to alter the final result.

In midweek, Berwick made it three wins in a row and recorded their first back to back victories for five years when they won 2-1 at Broomhill on Wednesday.

The home side took a 21st minute lead when Sinnamon converted from the penalty spot after a hand ball in the area.

Right on the stroke of half-time Lewis Barr equalised and in the 87th minute it was Graham Taylor who grabbed the winner after being set up by substitute McGrath.

It was Rangers’ first three in a row since April 2016 and their first back to back away victories since September 2016.