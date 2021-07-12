Action from Berwick v Workington at Shielfield on Saturday.

And new manager Stuart Malcolm is hoping that his players can continue their pre-season form when the competitive action gets underway.

For Rangers have beaten both Dundee United and North Shields 3-1 at Shielfield, whilst on Saturday they won 2-0 against Workington with goals from Mackenzie and a trialist in the second half.

Malcolm is confident his players can hit the ground running and recent backroom developments at Shielfield means he has given his charges every opportunity.

For since his arrival, the manager has assembled a backroom squad which includes a new assistant, a goalkeeping coach, strength and conditioning coach, physiotherapist, performance analyst, sport scientist and kit assistant.

Malcolm’s assistant manager is Dean Shanks, who was previously manager with Hawick Royal Albert and Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Goalkeeping coach is Jonathan Craig, the new strength and conditioning coach is Jonny Murray and the physio is Rhanna Misselbrook.

Dan Crowe is the new performance analyst, and the new kit assistant is Scott Mackenzie.

Meanwhile, Club director Dave Buglass is now urging fans to return to Shielfield and get behind the team.

In a message at the weekend he said: “We have come through the pandemic, now we need to move on to the next stage.

"There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about football coming home, now we need the fans to come home, back to Shielfield and support us in the new campaign.

"If you have a few hours to spare this weekend then why not come along and watch the game against Caledonian Braves, your support will be greatly appreciated.

"We have had a good pre-season, probably one which fills everyone with a little more hope than in previous years. But pre-season results mean nothing if we don’t carry that on into the league.