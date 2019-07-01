Best in the world!
Lucy Bronze has been hailed as ‘the best (female) footballer in the world,’ by her England manager, Phil Neville.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 09:40
Bronze scored a wonderful goal in the Lionesses 3-0 quarter-final win over Norway last Thursday.
It was shades of 2015 when he scored with a similar strike, also against Norway, in another World Cup tie.
And afterwards manager Neville enthused: “What you have seen tonight is that Lucy is the best (female) footballer in the world, without a shadow of a doubt.”
“There is no player like her in the world, no player who has her athleticism and quality.
“I played at right back but never to the level she played at.”