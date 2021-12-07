Michael Travis, on loan from Forfar, went close to scoring on his debut for Berwick Rangers. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images.

Saturday’s game was the third meeting between the two clubs this season, but the first on the hosts’ new surface, and Rangers boss Stuart Malcolm brought back Andy McNeil and Alex Harris made a welcome return from injury to claim his place in the match day squad.

The visitors were also boosted by a debut appearance from Michael Travis, who joined on a short term loan from Forfar, but Lewis Barr, John Ward and Calum Smith were all out of contention.

Rangers made a blistering start to the game and were 1-0 up with only seven minutes played.

Graham Taylor produced good work down the flank followed by a dangerous cross that Grant Nelson headed against the woodwork but the ball rebounded back into the net off the Gretna goalkeeper.

The visitors’ dominance was further rewarded by a superb second goal midway through the half when Jamie Pyper’s long ball was taken down by Sean Stewart on the left and he cut inside before unleashing an unstoppable drive into the top corner from long range.

Gretna looked for an immediate response and they put the ball in the net only for the goal to be disallowed for a foul on goalkeeper Andrew McNeil.

Rangers were in no mood to let their opponents back into the game however and after he had gone close to scoring with a shot that went just wide, Taylor hit the target when his deflected shot found the net to put his team 3-0 up three minutes before the break.

Travis very nearly made it 4-0 shortly after the resumption when his header went narrowly wide but Gretna were more competitive in the second half.

With the job well done and second half chances at a premium, Rangers saw out the rest of the game to claim three points.

The victory sets-up Malcolm’s team nicely ahead of Saturday’s home match against Broomhill.