Sean Stewart has put pen to paper on a new deal at Berwick Rangers. Picture: Ian Runciman

Sean endured a slow start to life at Shielfield Park, owing to injury issues that kept him out of the side during the earlier stages of the campaign and left him playing catch-up having missed much of pre-season.

However, on his return to fitness, the versatile forward quickly forced his way into manager Stuart Malcolm’s plans, finding good form and quickly establishing himself a regular for the ‘Gers.

And those efforts have been enough to convince Malcolm to make the former Vale of Leithen man part of his plans going forward and keen to see 26-year-old continue his progress.

Speaking about his new contract, Stewart said: “When the gaffer spoke to me and offered me the new deal, I didn’t have any doubt about signing it – I knew straight away that it’s what I wanted to do.

“I’ve had a brilliant time so far, it’s such a close-knit club with so many welcoming and friendly faces. There’s a togetherness here which I feel is rare nowadays in football, and I hope things can keep improving and we can kick on from here now.”

Malcolm added: “We’re delighted that Sean has signed on for another couple of years. He brings real pace and quality to the team, as well as a goal threat and I think the more he plays for us, the more goals we’ll see from him.

"He’s also a brilliant lad with a great attitude and I see him as a massive part of our plans moving forward.”

Rangers’ clash with EOS side Hill of Beath Hawthorn FC, in the third round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup, last Saturday was postponed due to an unplayable pitch and the stormy weather.