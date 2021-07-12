Bandits blasted as the Monarchs reign supreme

Jye Etheridge and Josh Pickering go wheel to wheel.

The Monarchs romped to a big win 26-point win at Shielfield in Saturday, completing the double over the Borderers following their victory at Armadale on Friday.

Edinburgh dominated from start to finish, providing no fewer than 13 of the 15 race winners, and the final 32-58 scoreline represented one of the heaviest home defeats in the club’s recent history.

Berwick had hoped to track a full seven man team for the first time this season with recent signing Kasper Andersen making his debut.

Unfortunately, fellow Dane Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen was forced to miss both meetings after suffering a reaction to his Covid injection. Rider replacement operated at Armadale, but for the return at Shielfield Newcastle’s former Bandit Matty Weathers was drafted in as a guest.

Wethers had scored double figures for the Diamonds at Shielfield a week earlier, but on Saturday he only managed 3+1, and with Dany Gappmaier the only Bandit in double figures - he and Aaron Summers were the only home riders to take the chequered flag - the Monarchs, with Sam Masters easing his way to a 14+1 paid maximum, literally dominated from start to finish and ran out comfortable winners.

Afterwards, a bitterly disappointed team manager Gary Flint said: “"This was one to forget but learn from too as we know we're a far better side than the one who lost pretty badly tonight.

“We know what we can do, and we know from Friday night what a class act our new Bandit, Kasper Andersen is, so we move forward, and I can guarantee upwards as well.

“To be fair Edinburgh were on top form and if you have an off night against a team firing on all cylinders with turbo-injection you'll suffer."

At Armadale on Friday, Berwick went down to a 50-40 defeat.

Andersen made his debut for the Bandits and top scored with 12 paid 13, which included one race win.

Aaron Summers (9+2) and Jye Etheridge (8+3) were the other main contributors.