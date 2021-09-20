Abbi wins gold at British Open Jiu Jitsu

Abbi Rae on the podium with her gold medal at the British Open, and in action during the competition.

Abbi Rae was a regular winning on the junior circuit, but now she has turned 18 she has stepped up to the adults, where she is continuing her winning ways.

Last weekend Abbi travelled to Loughborough for the British Open, and once again she returned as champion with the gold medal.

Abbi has been entering the British BJJ Open since she was 11 – and has won the title every time she has competed at the event.

Her list of honours at the championships includes golds in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and now 2021.

As Abbi is now 18 she is in the adult division & this was her first competition after 18mths of Covid restrictions. Abbi last competition was in the IBJJF Europeans in Lisbon where she also won Gold .

Abbi’s first fight was to gain a place in the semifinal , so no mistakes could be made , Abbi fought hard from the offset and it paid off as her opponent could not get the better of her ending in Abbi winning the fight on points and moving on to the semi’s .

The semi final fight was over before it began lasting only 1 minute , Abbi dominated the fight from the start winning with a very quick armbar submission .

Next was the final this was a battle Abbi wanted to win , Abbi quickly started to score points and dominating the woman she was fighting . The points just kept on coming ending with a win for Abbi and her 5th British BjJ Open title and her first at adult .

Abbi’s professor was proud of her performance in her first adult competition and winning the title and gold makes it a very rewarding comp.