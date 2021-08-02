Tillside top of the table

Alnwick were 129-8 with Jamie Guy on 54, Calum Bickerton taking 3-24. Tillside were 130-6 in reply with Sean Wales 54 not out and Law Atkinson on 48.

Second placed Ponteland 1sts also won, which means the Etal side maintain their slender six point lead at the head of the table.

In Division 3, Berwick 2nds kept up their push for promotion with a 75 runs home victory over Allendale 1sts. Berwick posted 217-9 with Jordan Woodcock hitting a century (111), before the visitors were dismissed for 142 with James Thompson taking 4-34.

Berwick, on 419 points, are just seven points behind leaders Ashington Rugby 1sts but hold a big 99 points advantage over third placed Corbridge 1sts.

In Division 5 North, Warenford ended Rock’s recent unbeaten run with a 96 run away win. Michael Thompson hit a century (109) as Waren put on 227-2 in their innings. The home side were then all out for 131 with George Cockayne on 37, Thompson taking 4-20.

Warenford now sit second in the table ten points behind leaders Morpeth 2nds, with former leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds just three points further adrift.

Tillside 2nds had a 26-runs away win over Alnwick 2nds. The Etal side batted first and were 131 all out with Matthew Dawson top scoring on 33, Alan Straker and Jamie Armstrong both taking three wickets for the home side. In reply, Alnwick were all out for95 with Straker on 40. Mark Dawson did most of the damage with the ball taking a fine 6-18.

In Division 6 North, Berwick 2nds remain top after they frustratingly saw their away game against Wooler cancelled.

Embleton, who are third in the table, conceded their away game against Blyth 2nds.

Fixtures for local sides in the NTCL on Saturday (August 7) are: