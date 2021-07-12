Tillside top following eight wicket away win

Action from Tillside 2nds v Morpeth 2nds in Division 5 North of the NTCL on Saturday (Tillside fielding).

Cowgate won the toss and elected to bat, but they were dismissed for 107 in 34 overs with three wickets each for Greg Davidson, Joe Bickerton and Alan Hindmarsh.

Tillside chased it down at 110-2 in 22 overs with Joe Bickerton on 48 not out.

In Division 3, Berwick 1sts boosted their promotion hopes with a comfortable seven wicket home win over Whitley Bay 1sts at the Pier Field.

The visitors were all out for only 60, with four wickets each for Scott Middlemist and Mark Shearer. Berwick then needed only ten overs to reach 64-3 and take the points.

In Division 5 North, Tillside 2nds suffered a 101 run home defeat at the hands of promotion chasing Morpeth 2nds, who are just ten points behind leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds.

Morpeth put on 200-7 in their 40 overs with Callum Lawn 45 not out and Liam Day on 40. Kev Logan and George Farr took two wickets apiece for the home side, who were all out for 99 in reply with Lawn doing most of the damage on 4-16.

Warenford won by seven wickets at home to Howick. In a low scoring game, Howick were all out for 85 with five wickets apiece for Michael Thompson and Ali Grieve. Waren chased it down at 86-3 in 18 overs.

Rock won by two wickets away to Blagdon 2nds. The home side were 181-9 with Elliott alley our entire top scoring on 48, George Cockayne taking 4-23. Rock replied with 182-8 with Paul Roberts on 47 not out.

In Division 6 North, Berwick 2nds continue to lead the way, but they had another weekend of inactivity after Ulg(am 2nds conceded their Sunday fixture and they were awarded the points.

Berwick now hold a healthy 57 points lead over Stobswood 2nds.

Wooler won by 49 runs at home to Embleton, whose promotion challenge has faltered over recent weeks.

Laurie Blackburn top scored with 56 not out as Wooler posted 171-5 in their 40 overs.