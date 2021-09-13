Tillside crowned Division 2 cricket champions

Tillside, winners of the NTCL Division 2.

The only matter to be decided was if Tillside 1sts, who had guaranteed promotion to Division 1 a week earlier, would be crowned Division 2 champions.

And they duly obliged with a last day four wickets away win over Whickham 1sts which meant they topped the table on 497 points, with Ponteland 1sts the runners-up on 448.

Whickham posted 160-8 in their innings with Tillside 161-6 in reply, Joe Bickerton top scoring on 51.

Elsewhere, Berwick 1sts, who were runners-up in Division 3, ended with a 70 runs defeat away to GEMs 1sts in Division 3. The home side were 138 all out with Berwick dismissed for only 68.