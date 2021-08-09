Tillside and Berwick face crunch top of table clashes

Cricket.

They now face a crunch match at home to Ponteland 1sts this weekend, the two sides currently only separated by eight points at the top of the table.

Against Bates, they had the home side all out for 154 with M Fenwick their top scorer on 69, Joe Bickerton taking 4-32. In reply, the Etal side were 155-6 with Joe Bickerton on 34.

In Division 3, Berwick 1sts won by 126 runs at home to Stocksfield 1sts. They are currently second in the table only five points behind leaders Ashington Rugby 1sts, and like Tillside 1sts, they face a vital top of the table encounter this coming weekend.

Against Stocksfield, Berwick were 224-8 with Gregor Thompson on 86 and Jordan Woodcock on 51. They then bowled the visitors out for 98 with Michael Shearer taking 5-28.

In Division 5 North, Warenford are second, 15 points behind leaders Morpeth 2nds after a five wicket away win over Monkseaton 1sts. The home side put on 190-5, with Waren 193-5 in reply, Kevin Greshon on 55 and Brian Thompson on 42.

Tillside 2nds had a good five wicket win over Ashington Rugby 2nds. Ashington were all out for only 47 with Ollie Farr taking a fantastic 7-8. Tillside were 48-5 in reply.

Rock lost by seven wickets away to Ulgham 1sts. Rock made 135-7 with Ulgham 139-3 in reply.

In Division 6 North, leaders Berwick 2nds were without a game. Wooler won by six wickets away to Blyth 2nds. Blyth were 132-5 in their 40 overs with Surj Singh on 58 not out. Les Porteous hit 53 and Tom Burston 47 not out as Wooler replied with 134-3.

Embleton won by seven wickets at home to Stobswood 2nds. The visitors made 166-8 with Anthony Wingfield on 59, but Embleton chased it down at 167-3 with Ewan Thorpe 53 not out and Paul Carss 56.

Fixtures for local sides in the NTCL this Saturday (August 14) are:

Tillside 1sts v Ponteland 1sts; Berwick 1sts v Ashington Rugby 1sts; Rock v Tillside 2nds; Warenford v Bedlington 2nds; Ulgham 2nds v Embleton; Warkworth 2nds v Berwick.

Fixture for Sunday (August 15):