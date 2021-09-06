Tillside 1sts promoted to Division 1 for next season

Cricket.

The Etal side guaranteed their promotion with a three wicket away win over Warkworth 1sts on Saturday. In a low scoring game they bowled the home side out for only 86 with three wickets each for Joe Bickerton and Sean Whitty. Tillside then chased it down at 87-7 in 21 overs.

Their final game of the season is away to Whickham on Saturday, where, with a 27 point lead over second placed Ponteland 1sts, they will be hoping to lift the championship as well.

Already promoted from Division 3, Berwick 1sts had an 86 run away win over Blyth 1sts. Berwick put on 199-9 with Jordan Woodcock top scoring on 40. They then bowled Blyth out for 113 with Soyeb Khanusiya taking 4-25.

In In Division 5 North, Warenford won by three wickets away to Tillside 2nds, which guarantees they will finish runners-up behind champions Morpeth 2nds. Tillside were 95 all out with Warenford 96-7 in reply.

After the game, Tillside’s Keith Bickerton announced his retirement from competitive cricket after 35 years. He was given a guard of honour by the players with their bats and later posted saying the highlight of his career had been playing alongside his sons Calum and Joe in the same team.

Rock won by 58 runs away to Howick. Rock posted 160-5 in their 40 overs with Adam Senior on 41. Howick were all out for 102 with George Cockayne taking three wickets.

In Division 6 North, champions Berwick 2nds lost by 46 runs at home to Warkworth 2nds. Warkworth posted 161 all out with four bats in the 20’s.Liam Thompson took 4-20 for Berwick, who were dismissed for 115 in reply. Andrew Dickson hit 56 with Oliver Bremner taking 4-29.

Embleton, in their final game of the season, won by 154 runs at home to Bomarsund 2nds. Gary Davison hit 53 as Embleton put on 179. They then bowled Bomarsund out for only 25 with Cameron Thorpe taking a fantastic 8-4.