Mixed fortunes for Tillside and Berwick in title races

Two sides of the emotion - Tillside celebrate a wicket on the way to victory over Ponteland; and the last Berwick wicket tumbles in their loss to Ashington Rugby.

Tillside 1sts and Berwick 1sts both had top of the table clashes, which they knew if they won, would put them in the driving seats for their respective championships.

In Division 2, Tillside 1sts were home to second placed Ponteland 1sts and a four wickets win means they have now opened up a 25 point lead over Backworth 1sts, who have moved ahead of Pont.

Ponteland were all out for 139 with Ben O’Brien on 56, Calum Bickerton doing most of the damage with 5-29. Tillside then chased it down at 140-6 with Joe Bickerton on 35.

Berwick, meanwhile, struggled with the bat against Division 3 leaders Ashington Rugby 1sts and were all out for 81. Ashington reeled off 84-3 and their seven wicket victory puts them 33 points clear at the top and guarantees them promotion to Division 2 next year.

In Division 5 North, Warenford won by seven wickets at home to Bedlington 2nds and they remain 14 points behind leaders Morpeth 2nds. Bedlington were 179-9 with Chris Taylor on 42, Ryan Waterhouse taking 4-13. Waren chased it down at 176-3 with Michael Thompson hitting an unbeaten century (119 not out).

Tillside 2nds suffered a three wickets defeat away to Rock. Tillside were 151 all out with Andrew Skeen on 51, and Rock replied with 152-7.

In Division 6 North, Berwick 2nds remain well on course at the top of the table following their eight wickets away win over Warkworth 2nds. The home side were 175 all out with Ben Briggs on 57, Ewan Cromarty taking 4-28. Berwick replied with 177-2 with Richard Farish on 89 not out and Gregor Thompson 58 not out.

Second in the table Embleton had a seven wicket away win over Ulgham 2nds. The home side batted first and were 124 all out with Alex Knott on 29. Dan Baines took four wickets for Embleton, who in reply were 129-3 with Hedley Grey 58 not out and Ewan Thorpe on 43.