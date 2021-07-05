Action from Tillside 2nds v Blagdon 2nds at Etal with the home side batting.

Blagdon won the toss and elected to field, with the visitors going on to make 160-5 in a match which was cut to 27 overs because of rain. Jake Birkett was the main man with a score of 74 not out.

In reply, Blagdon were 115-9 with three wickets each for Sean Whitty, Cam McGregor and Joe Bickerton.

In Division 3, Berwick 1sts remain in second place behind leaders Ashington Rugby 1sts after an eight wicket away win over Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds.

Alnmouth batted first and were 171 all out with ex-Berwick player Lee Mark the top scorer on 50.

Scott Middlemist took 3-31 and then took control with the bat, racking up his second century in three weeks when he hit 108 not out as Berwick chased it down at 172-2 in 28 overs.

Rain intervened and caused the games in Division 5 North involving Tillside 2nds and Warenford to be abandoned.

At Etal, the Tillside innings was interrupted by rain, but they went on to make 168-3 with Andrew Skeen on 57 and George Farr on 52. Visitors Blagdon 2nds were 76-5 in 14 overs only for the elements to again force the teams to leave the field.

Warenford travelled to take on Cramlington 2nds. The home side were 36-1 after ten overs when play was halted.

Bottom of the table Rock pulled off the surprise result of the day however, beating league leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds by seven wickets on their own turf. Ashington were 192-6, but Rock hit 193-3 in 32 overs to take the spoils.

It was a frustrating day for leaders Berwick 2nds in Division 6 North when they took on Stobswood 2nds at the Pier Field. The visitors were 73-0 after 18 overs when the rain started to fall and play was abandoned.

Wooler had a two wicket home win over Blyth 2nds. The visitors batted first and were 85 all out with Mark Graham their top bat on 30 not out, Angus Tood taking 3-20. In reply, the Glendale side needed 30 overs to chase it down at 88-8 with Mark Graham the main wicket-taker on 5-14.