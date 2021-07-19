Local sides still pushing for the top in league

Action from the NTCL Division 5 North league game between Wooler and Bomursund 2nds on Saturday, which the Glendale side won by 95 runs, with Les Porteous batting for the home side.

The victory means that with eight games to play, the Etal side hold a 30 point advantage over nearest rivals Ponteland 1sts at the top of the table,

In a low scoring game on Saturday, Lintz we’re all out for only 70 with Alan Hindmarsh taking 4-13. Tillside then chased it down at 74-1.

In Division 3, Berwick 1sts look well on course for promotion, their six wicket away win over Corbridge 1sts meaning they now have a big 98 point advantage over their opponents in their push to go up.

In another low scoring game, Corbridge were all out for 85. Scott Middlemist took 3-25 and was then 43 not out as Berwick replied with 87-4.

In Division 5 North, Warenford remain in third following their ten wicket home win over Alnwick 2nds. The visitors were all out for only 62, Graham Roberson taking 4-8. Waren needed only 14 overs to chase it down at 63-0.

Tillside 2nds lost by 29 runs away to Cramlington 1sts. The home side batted first and with Stephen Parker on 43, they put on 177 all out with Mark Dawson taking 5-26. Tillside were all out for 148 in reply with George Farr on 30, Parker taking 4-36.

In Division 6 North, Berwick 2nds have a healthy 66 point lead at the top following their nine wicket home win over Blyth 2nds. Blyth were 110 all out, David Currie taking 5-22. Berwick were 111-1 in reply with Gregor Thompson 56 not out.

Wooler moved up to second place in the table with a 94 run home win over Bomarsund 2nds. Wooler put on a good score of 248-5 with Angus Todd on 76 not out and Les Porteous on 51. Bomar were all out for 154 in their innings with Robert Mathewson taking 3-33.

Embleton are third in the table after a nine wicket home win over Warkworth 2nds. The visitors were 75 all out and Embleton were 78-1 in reply.