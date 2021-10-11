Berwick Cricket Club annual awards presented
Berwick Cricket Club held their annual dinner on Friday when awards for the season were presented.
Recipients were: HG McCreath Batting Cup - Scott Middlemist; A Veitch Bowling Cup - Michael Shearer; F Pearson Catching Cup - Martin Hush;
1st XI Players Player - Michael Shearer ; 2nd XI Players Player - Gregor Thomson; G Hush Young Player Award - Sam Straughan; Most Improved Player - Euan Cromarty; 2nd XI Batting - Gregor Thomson; 2nd XI Bowling - Jay Baverstock ;
Duck Cup - Jordan Woodcock ; 1st XI Champagne Moment - Jordan Woodock (111 v Allendale); 2nd XI Champagne Moment - James Newton (6-20 v Ulgham).
The club also inducted their latest addition to the ‘Hall of Fame,’ with the late John Simmons being honoured. He was represented by members of his family who attended the event.
Simmons was a stalwart of the club for many years, playing from a junior through to the first team.