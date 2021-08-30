Berwick 2nds crowned Division 6 North champions

Cricket.

Berwick 2nds, after their 1st XI had already gained promotion from Division 3, were handed the Divisiin 6 North title without taking to the field when their opponents, Blyth 2nds, conceded.

Meanwhile, in Division 2, Tillside edged closer to the championship with an eight wicket home win over Bedlington 1sts which keeps them top of the table with only two games remaining.

Bedlington were 119 all out with Connor Leason on 54, Calum Bickerton taking 4-18. Tillside were 123-8 with Ross Hindmarsh 58 not out.

In Division 3, Berwick 1sts saw off Benwell & Walbottle 1sts by seven wickets at home. The visitors were all out for only 86 with Michael Shearer taking a fantastic 7-20. Berwick then made 87-3 with Jordan Woodcock on 38.

In Division 5 North, second in the table Warenford went down to a five wicket home defeat at the hands of Ulgham 1sts. Michael Thompson (121) and Brian Thompson (105 not out) both hit centuries as Waren put on 241-1. But with Matt Stenberg hitting 95 for Ulgham, the visitors reeled off 243-5.

Tillside 2nds lost by nine wickets away to Bedlington 2nds. The Etal side were 141 all out with Mark Dawson top scoring on 31. Rowan Sembukttage took four wickets for Bedlington who were 142-1 in reply with Chris Taylor on 79 not out.

Rock lost by ten runs at home to Cramlington 2nds. The visitors batted first and were 94 all out with Stephen Parker on 33, Adam Senior taking 4-16. Rock could only manage 84 in reply with Andy Langley taking five wickets.

In Division 6 North, Embleton won by 118 runs at home to Wooler. The win keeps them second in the table and on course for a promotion spot. Embleton posted 159 with Ewan Thorpe on 45, Andrew Aitchison taking 3-24. Wooler were bowled out for only 45 with Cameron Thorpe taking a match-winning 7-6.

Fixtures for Saturday (Sept 4) are: