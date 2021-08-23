Berwick 1sts promoted to Division 2

Cricket.

The team needed only five points to guarantee their elevation, which they achieved as a result of their away game at Stobswood being cancelled because of rain on Saturday.

With only three weeks of the season remaining, Berwick 2nds are also on the verge of promotion from Division 6 North to Division 5 North.

Two other local sides are also looking to gain promotion in the coming weeks - Tillside 1sts top Division 2 and Warenford are currently sitting second in Division 5 North.

The wet weather meant the cancellation of all local games at the weekend.

Local fixtures for Saturday (August 28) are: