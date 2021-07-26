Atkinson and Thompson pile up the runs in league

Atkinson hit 104 for Tillside B whilst Thomson carried his bat and was not out in Warenford’s win over league leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds in Division 5 North.

In Division 2, Tillside 2nds lost by 49 runs away to Backworth 1sts, and they saw their lead at the top of the table cut to only six points by Ponteland 1sts. Backworth put on 182-7 in their 45 overs with Ben Sutton on 40. Tillside were all out for 133 in reply with Jake Birkett top scoring on 31. Terry Finchen took 3-44.

In Division 3, Berwick 1sts maintained their push for promotion with a 46 run away win over Cramlington 1sts. With David Currie hitting 54, Berwick put on 208, with Joe Ingram taking three wickets for the home side. Cramlington were all out for 162 in their innings with Jordan Woodcock taking 4-38.

In Division 5 North, Warenford upset leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds when they won by 66 runs. As a result, the visitors lost their position at the top of the table, which is now occupied by Morpeth 2nds.

Opener Brian Thompson was the mainstay of the Waren innings as he carried his bat for 96 not out, with Kev Wilson adding 32 as they put on 189-2. Paul Milburn hit 43 for Ashington, but with three wickets each for Michael Thompson and Kevin Greshon they were reduced to 123 all out in 32 overs.

Law Atkinson was the star of the show for Tillside 2nds in their big 126 run home win over Howick. He hit 104 and with Andrew Skeen 42 not out they made 240-4 which was a big target. Howick were all out for 114 in reply with Harry Tunstall on 47, Craig Robertson taking 4-39.

Rock made it four wins out of four in a July and continue to climb the table following a nine wicket win over Bedlington 2nds. Bedlington were 145 all out with Paul Roberts taking 4-22. Rock then replied with 147-1 with James Taylor 54 not out and Andrew Bottomer 42 not out.