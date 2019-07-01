Berwick cricketers to celebrate club’s 175th anniversary

Berwick Cricket Club in 1888.

The match will start at 11.30am with lunch to be taken at 1.30pm.

MSP are sponsoring the game and the club are expecting 200 for lunch, with spectators also welcome to attend and view. Players representing the MCC will include Mike Powell, the former Warwickshire captain.

Berwick Cricket Club was established on June 28, 1844. Amongst the founders of the Club had been CS Goodman (the first Secretary), AR Lowery, David Logan and James Gray.

So far as the playing side of the Club is concerned, the earliest score book dates from 1852, and the first recorded game in it is one against the 2nd XI of the Northumberland Club on August 6. Berwick lost by 79 and 41 to 110 and 64.

In 1854 they played Tynemouth, and were dismissed for nine runs in the first innings, of which three were extras, but they nevertheless managed to win the match by two runs.

In 1860, if not earlier, the Club ran a Second XI. In that year it was put out by the Border Club, from Kelso, for 29, AH Rodgers taking all ten wickets. Border were then dismissed for 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Berwick Advertiser, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The history shows Berwick have always been based at the Pier Field. In 1863 and 1864 the rent of the cricket ground was £1 per annum. This was increased to £2 in about 1875. At one stage they even bought some sheep to graze, which were sold off at the end of the season.

Berwick recorded their lowest known aggregate in May 1885 when the side were all out for seven in a match with Cliftonville.

The first century (105) was recorded by one JA Miller in 1897 against Alnwick.

After averting a financial crisis in 1932, AR Veitch was a big hitter in the 40s, whilst Tommy Mitchell, a former Berwick Rangers’ goalkeeper was credited with the first century after WW2.

In 1958 George Hope appears in the batting averages. Hope scored over 1000 runs in 1975, the first (and so far the only) Berwick player to do so.