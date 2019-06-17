Bandits have it all to do in Championship Shield semi’
Berwick Bandits have been left with it all to do if they are to qualify for the final of this year’s Championship Shield
In the first leg of the semi-finals on Sunday they went down 54-36 away to Leicester Lions.
But team manager Gary Flint is not giving up on his side and is urging them to dig deep in the return at Shielfield this Saturday (June 22).
“We made a good start at Leicester but couldn’t hang on over the second half of the meeting.
“We’re 18 points down, but I know the lads will be giving their best to try and overturn the deficit on Saturday. It’s not over til the fat lady sings.”
Berwick made a bright start on their first visit to the Midlands track for many a year, with many of the riders racing there for the first time.
Aaron Summers won in heat one, Leon Flint in heat two, and when Summers won again in five, with skipper Kevin Doolan taking a third for a 2-4, the scores were level at 15-all.
Jye Etheridge then won in heat eight, but gradually the Lions started to roar, showing why they currently sit top of the Championship league table.
Richie Worral, who won his first three races, Scott Nichols and Josh Bates gave the home side a dominant spearhead and after ten heats they had established a comfortable 14-point lead at 37-23.
After track grading, Doolan won in heat 12 as damage limitation became the name of the game, but two home 4-2s in 13 and 14 saw the Lions extend their advantage to 18 before Summers raced away for his third win of the evening in 15.
Leicester - Worrall 12, Nichols 10+3, Bates. 9+1, Douglas 8+1, Perks 7+1, Mountain 6+1, Thomas 2.
Berwick - Summers 13, Doolan 7, Etheridge 6+1, Garcia 4, Flint 3, Jakobsen 3, Gappmaier 0.
* Berwick’s home league meeting against Edinburgh on Saturday was postponed because of a waterlogged track.
* On Friday, in his first meeting back after suffering concussion, Kevin Doolan finished a very creditable third in the Scottish Open at Edinburgh. Doolan scored six points in his heats, was second in the semi-final, and finished third behind meeting winner Richie Worrall and runner-up Rory Schlein in the final.