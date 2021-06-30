This camera is really versatile: a battery means you can put it anywhere, thanks to the magnetically attached mount, though a cable means you can supply power to it, too.

The mount is also very flexible, allowing you to point the camera in almost any direction. It’s straightforward to set up and image quality is good, though not a match for the best here.

Two-way talk is only possible with a premium subscription – which is the camera’s biggest downside. The magnetic base lets you attach the camera in a variety of positions so it’s easy to point the camera precisely.

It works outdoors and in and comes in black or white finishes.