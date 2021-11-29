These are some of the best early Black Friday deals

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is a day dedicated to top discount deals across a range of brands and products which takes place every year on the last Friday of November.

This year it takes place on Friday, November 26.

It began in America, but was first introduced to Britons in 2010 through Amazon - and in the last 11 years bargain-loving Brits haven’t been able to get enough of it.

Over the years, the shopping event has grown bigger and the deals on offer have got much better.

As Black Friday has grown in popularity, however, so has the length of the sale for many retailers. The deals are now not only available on the day itself, but often last for the whole weekend, and sometimes for the following week or even fortnight too.

If you’d like a new television there’s no need to wait for the dedicated day as Currys have launched lots of Cyber Monday TV deals.

Which TVs are on offer?

There’s a huge range of discounts already available on many televisions, and they include some big name sets with all the latest technology, such as LG, Samsung and Sony, and also mid-range and budget buys from brands like JVC and Hisense.

What other offers are available?

LG OLED48A16LA 48" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV LG OLED48A16LA 48" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV £799.00 Best deal 5/5 When it comes to picture quality, OLED beats LED hands down. That’s because OLED has millions of self-lit pixels capable of producing perfect black and accurate colour. The result is a viewing experience like no other. The colours you see on the screen closely match the colours of the original image, so everything you watch looks as the creator intended and colours remain vivid and lifelike with full saturation - no matter how bright or dark the display. Was £999. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

JVC LT-65CF890 Fire TV Edition 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV JVC LT-65CF890 Fire TV Edition 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV £499.00 Large TV screen 4/5 All your favourite Prime shows and films are just moments away with this large TV. The popular Fire TV smart platform is built-in, so it’s easy to find something new with personalised recommendations. There’s plenty to keep the whole family happy with Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Discovery, BBC iPlayer, and many more. It also has Amazon Alexa built in which makes it easy to search popular channels and control your TV - just use your voice. Was £599.99. Buy now

TCL 32RS520K Roku 32" Smart HD Ready LED TV TCL 32RS520K Roku 32" Smart HD Ready LED TV £159.00 Value for money 4/5 This TV has everything you need to enjoy hours of entertainment in a budget friendly and compact way. Install the free Roku TV app on you smart phone and you can use it to control the TV. Use the Roku Voice feature and just say what you want to watch next. Everything you need is on the home screen with quick customistable access to your favourite shows, set top box, games console and more. Was £229.99 {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

SONY BRAVIA XR75X95JU 75" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV SONY BRAVIA XR75X95JU 75" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV £2499.00 Biggest saving 4.5/5 Everything you watch will looks more natural and real on thia incredible large TV. Its Cognitive Processor XR replicates the way our brains think and respond, so you’ll see enhanced detail and incredibly realistic images. The XR Contrast Booster and the Full Array display automatically adjust brightness and contrast, giving you the perfect balance on screen, while an XR TRILUMINOS Pro recreates a wider palette of colours, delivering beautiful hues, even in dark scenes. It also has Google Assistant built in so you can control the TV just using your voice. Was £3099.00 {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

LG 65UP80006LR 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV LG 65UP80006LR 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV £679.00 Smart speaker compatibility 4/5 Exclusive to Currys, this TV will work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so it doesn’t matter which smart speaker you have in your home, you can control the TV with it. With a quad core 4K processor and picture upscaling, everything you watch will be packed with life-like detail. Thanks to the Active HDR, the TV remasters each scene to display vivid colours and rich contrasts. That means you can watch the latest blockbusters exactly as the producers intended. Was £849. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

PHILIPS 70PUS7956/12 70" 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV PHILIPS 70PUS7956/12 70" 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV £799.00 Colourful entertainment 4.5/5 This is more than just a TV, this is a stunning piece of technology that also creates ambient lighting. The intelligent LEDs around three sides of the TV project coloured light onto your walls, and reacts to what’s on the screen for even more atmosphere. Plus, featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution with upscaling function, even the older content will strike you with amazing detail. Was £999. Buy now

HISENSE 50A6GTUK 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV HISENSE 50A6GTUK 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV £379.00 3.5/5 The 4K Ultra HD display in this TV means everything looks pin-sharp. Everything looks just as it should thanks to HDR technology and AI Picture Optimization. Inspired by cinema technology, Dolby Vision makes all you home entertainment look more dramatic and powerful. Darker blacks, brighter whites - all making your shows and movies look more realistic and lifelike. Thanks to the built in Freeview Play, you can catch-up on shows you’ve missed from the past week straight from the TV guide. Was £399. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now