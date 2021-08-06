This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Adding an extra waterproof layer is especially helpful to protect heavier under layers, and can be quicker-drying than conventional hiking trousers or materials such as denim. They also provide extra flexibility, warmth and wind protection, which is often a must when journeying into the hills.

What type of waterproof trouser should I buy?

Generally, there are two types of waterproof trousers to consider, ones that go over whatever you’re wearing underneath, and ones that are constructed as hiking trousers, which aren’t worn over anything and are trousers in their own right, but provide a greater degree of elasticity, comfort and breathability than conventional trousers.

We’ve reviewed both options in this article.

You will see that there are some trekking trousers, day-to-day waterproofs and more all-round hiking trousers in this list – to suit a range of budgets.

Many waterproof trousers are quite universal, so have a think about what’s important to you. Remember, some over-layer ones don’t have waterproof pockets, and if you’re looking for trousers with insulation, be prepared to compromise slightly in terms of weight and speed of flexibility and movement.

Berghaus Men’s Deluge 2.0 Paint Berghaus Men’s Deluge 2.0 Paint £60.00 packing just in case of rain Key Specs: Fabric: 2-layer Hydroshell, Pockets: 0, Adjustable? ¾ length zips with snap fasteners and side waist adjustment, Weight: 374g A good over-trouser option, we found these to be a good day-to-day option and very handy for having in the rucksack just in case. They perhaps don’t have as many features as the more expensive hiking trouser options elsewhere on this list, but they’re comfortable, offer ample adjustment to fit over thicker underlayers and are lightweight enough not to restrict movement. Buy now

Columbia Men’s Evolution Valley Pant Columbia Men’s Evolution Valley Pant £70.00 hiking and cycling Key Specs: Fabric: Omni-Tech breathable waterproof fabric, Pockets: 1, Adjustable? Elastic waistband, ¾ length zips, Weight: 380g approx Another over-layer option with leg vents, an adjustable waist and a fully seamed-sealed breathable fabric for water protection. We especially liked the zip pocket on this version, which protects your valuables whilst active and would perhaps make them a good option for cycling around town or weekend mountain biking adventures. Buy now

Craghoppers Steall Trousers Craghoppers Steall Trousers £22.50 brilliant budget performance Key Specs: Fabric: 100% polyester with Aquadry Membrane & insulation, Pockets: 3, Adjustable? Adjustable hem and heel tape, Weight: 535g Currently on offer, these stretch performance waterproof trousers are a great bet for hikers. We really liked their comfort and their look – they have a smart, flattering appearance and you get a lot for your money, with three fully waterproof zipped pockets, an insulated element providing cold-weather protection from the wind and an AquaDry membrane with neat little features like heel tape for a snug fit around your boots. A great option. Buy now

Montane Men’s Pac Plus Waterproof Pants Montane Men’s Pac Plus Waterproof Pants £120.00 lightweight functionality and packability Key Specs: Fabric: GORE-TEX, Pockets: 0, Adjustable? Ankle adjustment, leg zips, ankle zips and waist adjustment, Weight: 214g A slightly more expensive option but one that features Montane’s excellent 30 Denier GORE-TEX waterproof fabric, fully taped seams, articulated knees for extra flexibility when walking and generous leg, ankle and waist adjustment. We liked them for their lightweight functionality and packability – a great option for taking on longer backpacking trips. Buy now

Fjallraven Bergtagen Hiking Trousers Fjallraven Bergtagen Stretch Hiking Trousers £176.95 mountaineering Key Specs: Fabric: 91% polyamide, 9% elastane, Pockets: 4, Adjustable? Adjustable leg endings, Weight: 380g These are fully technical-spec trekking trousers that won’t let you down in any conditions you can throw at them. Made for unlimited movement and flexibility in steep terrain, their comfort and durability are impressive as is their weather-resistance and day-to-day comfort. Certainly, made for the mountaineers amongst us, but these trousers are an impressive technical option. Buy now

Rab Men’s Firewall Waterproof Pant Rab Men’s Firewall Waterproof Pant £135.00 cold weather Key Specs: Fabric: Pertex Shield, Pockets: 0, Adjustable? 3-way side zips with dual internal storm flap system, Weight: 319g Another stretch option which we liked for their comfort and range of motion. These are trousers geared towards colder weather and Alpine environments, with excellent knee articulation and a decent range of flexibility, including compatibility with winter boots. They feature under-boot cord attachment loops and plenty of space for baselayers to be worn underneath. Buy now