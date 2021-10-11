These are the countries affected by new UK travel rules which have come into force

Forty-seven countries have been taking off the red list including (from top left, clockwise) Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand and South Africa (Shutterstock)

Travel between the UK and dozens of long-haul destinations has opened up after 47 countries were removed from the red list.

From 4am on Monday (11 October), the government reduced the red list to seven countries - all of which are in Latin America.

Arrivals from these 47 countries will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel.

Advice changed on further 42 countries

As well as restrictions being eased on dozens of countries, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) lifted its advice against non-essential travel to a further 42 countries and territories.

This follows the removal of travel advisories to 41 locations last week.

The changes make it easier for people to obtain travel insurance for trips to those destinations.

They are part of a new policy to stop advising Britons to avoid all but essential travel to non-red list countries on Covid-19 grounds except in “exceptional circumstances”, such as if the local healthcare system is overwhelmed.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said this allows people to “exercise personal responsibility”, while Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed “restoring people’s confidence in travel is key to rebuilding our economy”.

Which countries have been affected by the rule changes?

Countries affected by both the easing of travel advisories and the reduction in the red list include Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Indonesia, Mexico, Nepal, the Philippines, South Africa and Thailand.

The travel industry welcomed the changes and reported a spike in demand from customers.

The sector has blamed quarantine and testing requirements for limiting its recovery.

Which countries are on the red list?

Just seven countries will remain on the red list from Monday, all in Latin America.

They are Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

People arriving from those locations will still be required to enter a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.