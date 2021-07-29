Helen Glover misses out on Tokyo gold with rowing partner Polly Swann - and rules out Olympics return

Glover could not quite claim another medal as she and Swann trailed in winners New Zealand, the Russian Olympic Committee and third-placed Canada.

Glover, the dual Olympic champion chasing glory at a third straight games after almost four years off to start a family, said she was proud but keen to return home after missing out on a rowing medal.

Glover told reporters she and Swann had given their all but were left with a mix of pride and frustration.

“The reward is knowing we crossed the line giving it our all, the frustration will be coming away thinking we had more and we didn’t,” she said.

“Had it been a flat water day we would have expected to come through for that last place but it wasn’t.

“It was very hard to challenge in the final sprint but we still tried.”