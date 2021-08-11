England to enjoy brief sunny spell, as temperatures set to reach 26C in South East

The summer sunshine is to make a comeback from today (11 August), following days of flash flood and lightning warnings.

The UK is set to see temperatures rise to highs of around 26C, but the dry spell is only expected to last four days.

South East scorcher

The South East will see the best of the weather, but temperatures will not rise to those experienced during the July heatwave.

While England is due to enjoy a short break from the dreary weather of the past week, Scotland and the North of England should still expect wet and thundery conditions.

The change in weather is down to a hot band of weather moving across the south and south east of England. The north could see highs of 22C, but this will be interrupted by spells of rain.

Meteorologist Matt Taylor said temperatures should begin to “creep up” bringing drier weather and longer sunny spells for most parts of England.

He said: “Temperatures should be closer to where they should be at this time of year with one or two areas seeing 25 or 26 degrees possibly."

Forecasters have predicted the rain to return by the beginning of next week, as August proves to be wetter than average.

The Met Office said 46mm of rain has so far fallen in Greater London, which usually sees 53mm in the whole of August.

West Sussex has seen 98 per cent of its average rainfall for the month.