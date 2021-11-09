Britain saw the biggest increase of new handmade artisans in a decade last year, with a 33 per cent increase in self-employed crafters recorded between 2019 and 2020 alone, according to research

This growth contributed to an overall rise of 21 per cent more makers setting up handmade businesses over the last ten years. Amazon Handmade – a store for handcrafted personalised products, supporting local artisans – conducted the research which identifies Birmingham, Edinburgh, and London as Great British craft hotspots. Birmingham and the West Midlands saw more growth during the pandemic year than any other region in the UK, and Edinburgh (home to 18 per cent of Scotland’s artisans) and London (31 per cent of Britain’s artisans) host the highest number of artisans nationally.