Whale bones set to be returned to Seahouses after harbour renovations

Whale bones in the grounds of the former Seahouses First School.

The whale bones stood in the grounds of the former Seahouses First School for decades until they went missing in December 2018.

They were found dumped next to the gates of North Sunderland Football Club in March, partially damaged, and are currently in secure storage.

Since then, Northumberland County Council has been in discussions with North Sunderland Parish Council and landowners to find a new home.

Whale bones went missing from the grounds of the former Seahouses First School and were later found dumped near North Sunderland Football Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Berwick Advertiser, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parish councillors want the whale bones to be placed on a grassed area overlooking the harbour on Crewe Street.

The bones are believed to be those of a Greenland right whale and are likely to have been brought back by one of the Berwick whalers in the 1820 or 1830s.