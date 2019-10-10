Whale bones set to be returned to Seahouses after harbour renovations
Whale bones are expected to return to Seahouses in the new year following the completion of harbour renovations.
The whale bones stood in the grounds of the former Seahouses First School for decades until they went missing in December 2018.
They were found dumped next to the gates of North Sunderland Football Club in March, partially damaged, and are currently in secure storage.
Since then, Northumberland County Council has been in discussions with North Sunderland Parish Council and landowners to find a new home.
Parish councillors want the whale bones to be placed on a grassed area overlooking the harbour on Crewe Street.
The bones are believed to be those of a Greenland right whale and are likely to have been brought back by one of the Berwick whalers in the 1820 or 1830s.
They lay in a farm barn in North Sunderland for many years before being erected at Seahouses First School in the early 1930s.