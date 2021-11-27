Storm Arwen in the North East: Travel disruption, property damage and closures as wild weather batters region
The arrival of Storm Arwen in the North East brought very high winds and chilling temperatures to the region.
Roads were closed, events were cancelled and some transport services suspended as a result of the strong winds and sleet which battered the region on Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.
Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.
A separate Yellow warning for wind was issued until 6pm on Saturday, followed by a Yellow alert for ice until 11am on Sunday (November 28).
Meanwhile, families, businesses and council teams across the North East are working hard to clear and repair damage caused by the weather.
Scroll down and refresh for the latest weather updates affecting the region.
Storm Arwen in the North East: Travel disruption, property damage and closures as wild weather batters region
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 18:08
- Events cancelled across the North East as storm hits region
- Disruption to transport services as strong winds continue
- Damage to property, fallen trees and road closures
- Warning over plummeting temperatures & icy/snowy conditions
- Clean-up operations ongoing regionwide
✍️ Saturday recap
It’s been a difficult day for many across the North East with homes and businesses damaged in all areas of the region due to the impact of Storm Arwen.
The earlier Red and Yellow Met Office warnings for wind may have come to an end but forecasters have now issued a fresh alert for ice, which is now in effect until 11am tomorrow morning (Sunday, November 28).
Events cancelled across the region today included; North East non-league football, the opening of Sunderland’s ice rink, the scooter procession at Hartlepool’s March of the Mods, the Wintertide Festival also in Hartlepool and Rainton’s Winter Wonderland.
Tyne and Wear Metro Services, and the Shields Ferry, remain suspended while customers hoping to travel with LNER have been advised to postpone their travel if possible. The rail operator has also issued an update to say that there will be no services on the route north of Newcastle on Sunday.
Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s adverse weather, and we hope you all stay safe and well.
Updates will resume tomorrow as clear-up operations continue across the region.
Roker Pier takes a battering 📸 by Glenn Wheatley
🚨 Update from Durham Constabulary as poor weather conditions continue
Clear-up work ongoing in Northumberland
Damage to Barnes Infant Academy in Sunderland
⚠️ NEW - Yellow warning for ice ⚠️
Met Office forecasters have issued a Yellow warning for ice, coming into effect from 5pm on Saturday and running until 11am on Sunday, as is it stands.
Here are the details of the warning, as published by Met Office forecasters: “A cold night with icy stretches likely to form quickly Saturday evening.”
What to expect
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
🗣 Updated statement from South Tyneside Council
South Tyneside Council issued a fresh statement at 4.30pm on Saturday. In it, the council reminded families to only travel if essential and also shared two emergency numbers that people can call if they need support.
A spokesperson said: “First and foremost, we understand there has been no injury or loss of life for which we are incredibly thankful. The clean-up operation is ongoing and may take some days to complete.
“People are advised to contact us to report emergency incidents. Please be patient and understand that response times to calls will take longer than usual.
“Our teams are working around the clock to keep the borough moving and respond to any incidents caused by the extreme weather conditions.
“Main roads, footpaths and emergency routes take priority.
“Damage to properties that can cause further damage will be dealt with first, other lower risk incidents will be dealt as soon as is practical, which may take into early next week.”
Incidents can be reported on two out of hours emergency phone numbers:
- 0191 455 6111 – South Tyneside Council
- 0300 123 6633 – South Tyneside Homes
❄️ Warning if you need to travel
📸 Storm Arwen in South Tyneside
Football grounds have been left damaged and services - including the tip and Haven Point - have had to shut in South Tyneside as a result of the weather. Click here to see more pictures on our website.