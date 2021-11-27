Northern Powergrid reported outages for 55,000 customers in north-east England, mainly in Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear.

Storm Anwen: 11 pictures of the havoc caused in Berwick

Gale-force winds caused widespread damage across the UK last night, not least in Northumberland and parts of Berwick.

By Amanda Bourn
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 4:26 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th November 2021, 4:38 pm

A rare red warning for wind was issued by the Met Office yesterday across the and north east England, and the highest speed of 98mph were recorded at Brizlee Wood.

The country was also lashed with rain, sleet and snow, and three people had died by this afternoon.

LNER have advised customers not to travel north of York today or tomorrow, saying they were unable to transport passengers between Newcastle and Edinburgh due to significant damage to the rail network.

If you have pictures of storm damage, email them to [email protected]

1. Cars damaged

Broken trees caused damage to parked cars.

Photo: Alan Hughes

2. A fallen tree

Council workers are expected to take days to clear up broken trees.

Photo: Alan Hughes

3. Paths blocked

Many roads and pavements have been blocked by fallen trees and branches.

Photo: Alan Hughes

4. Broken fence

This fence didn't stand a chance against the gale-force winds.

Photo: Alan Hughes

