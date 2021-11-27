Storm Anwen: 11 pictures of the havoc caused in Berwick

A rare red warning for wind was issued by the Met Office yesterday across the and north east England, and the highest speed of 98mph were recorded at Brizlee Wood.

The country was also lashed with rain, sleet and snow, and three people had died by this afternoon.

LNER have advised customers not to travel north of York today or tomorrow, saying they were unable to transport passengers between Newcastle and Edinburgh due to significant damage to the rail network.

If you have pictures of storm damage, email them to [email protected]

1. Cars damaged Broken trees caused damage to parked cars.

2. A fallen tree Council workers are expected to take days to clear up broken trees.

3. Paths blocked Many roads and pavements have been blocked by fallen trees and branches.

4. Broken fence This fence didn't stand a chance against the gale-force winds.