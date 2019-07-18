WATCH: Family fun at the Glendale Festival
Crowds descended on Wooler over the weekend for the annual Glendale Festival.
A family fun day was held in Scott’s Park on Saturday, proving that it doesn't have to cost a fortune to have fun with the family.
The main event in and around the High Street on Sunday featured music, dancing, street entertainment and local produce.
“It went very well,” said chairman Alison Lloyd-Harris. “We were thrilled with the support we got from the local community and all the people who took part in the event. It was a brilliant day with a very good atmosphere.
“It was amazing how good Wooler looked for the event, with lots of flowers, hanging baskets and bunting and, of course, lots of people.
“The street market was really good and there was music and dancing and all sorts of things for people to get involved in. We had children as young as four taking part.
“We are very grateful to all the local businesses who supported the festival and the vast army of unsung heroes who came out of the woodwork when we needed them.”
The main festival day saw Coldstream Pipe Band lead the opening parade down High Street, followed by a performance in the bus station.
Music included performances by King Size Voodoo Traveller, Not Now Norman, Auld Man’s Baccie, Sam Gibson and Angel Delights ukelele band.
Dancing was provided courtesy of a breakdancing crew, pop-up dance, Rag Bag morris dancers, Luna Nigra and line dancers.
More volunteers are needed for next year. Get in touch via the Glendale Festival Facebook page.