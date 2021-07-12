Walkers rescued by lifeboat after being trapped by incoming tide at Northumberland beauty spot

Budle Bay, near Bamburgh.

On Sunday around 2.30pm the inshore lifeboat was launched to assist four walkers trapped by the fast rising tide on a sandbank at Budle Bay. Coastguard teams from Seahouses and Berwick were also mobilised.

On the lifeboat’s arrival, the water was over the walkers’ knees. They were taken aboard the lifeboat and landed safely near the old jetty at Budle Bay.

A Seahouses lifeboat spokesman said: “These walkers were clearly embarrassed by their experience, and had not appreciated how fast the tide comes in at Budle Bay.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat.

"They did the right thing by using a mobile phone to keep in contact with the Coastguard, and were relieved to be landed safely.

"We urge all visitors enjoying the coastline to be aware of the dangers of incoming tides which can catch out the unwary. On this occasion, all ended well, but the situation could have ended differently.”

On Saturday around 3.20pm, the inshore lifeboat crew and Coastguard officers helped an elderly woman who has suffered a knee injury on the beach near Red Barnes at Bamburgh.

The holidaymaker was given pain relief at the scene and transported by lifeboat to Seahouses harbour where she was transferred to a waiting ambulance crew.

The lifeboat spokesman explained: “It was not practical to carry the lady on an ambulance stretcher from her location to a road ambulance, due to the distance from the road, the soft sand, and the sand dunes. A lifeboat evacuation was the best option, and it was an excellent example the three organisations working closely together to ensure the best outcome for the casualty. We all wish her well for a speedy recovery.”

On Friday around 12.20pm a dog fell over the pier wall onto rocks beside the lifeboat station.

The dog was carefully lifted into the plastic lifeboat stretcher, and carried back to the lifeboat station. It appeared to have a broken leg. It was placed in the owner’s car and taken to vets at Alnwick for treatment. Sadly, it had to be put down due to its injuries.